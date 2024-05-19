Infos précédentes :
Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 19/05/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 19/05/2024 à 08:00.
Fu Manchu retourne à demain - 19/05
Les Fu Manchu, qui viendront faire une halte au Hellfest le 28 juin, ont dévoilé un nouvel extrait de leur prochain album, The return of tomorrow, qui paraîtra le 14 juin via le label du groupe, At The Dojo Records. Il s'agit du titre éponyme qui s'écoute à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Fu Manchu
LP : The return of tomorrow
Label : Autoproduction
Style : Stoner-Rock
Date de sortie : 14/06/2024
LP : The return of tomorrow
Label : Autoproduction
Style : Stoner-Rock
Date de sortie : 14/06/2024
Dehumanize
Loch ness wrecking machine
Hands of the zodiac
Haze the hides
Roads of the lowly
(time is) pulling you under"
Destroyin' light
Lifetime waiting
Solar baptized
What i need
The return of tomorrow
Liquify
High tide
Loch ness wrecking machine
Hands of the zodiac
Haze the hides
Roads of the lowly
(time is) pulling you under"
Destroyin' light
Lifetime waiting
Solar baptized
What i need
The return of tomorrow
Liquify
High tide
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires