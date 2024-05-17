Infos précédentes :

Fontaines D.C.-RomanceFontaines D.C. chez Fallon - 17/05

Fontaines D.C. ont interprété leur nouveau single "Starbuster" sur le plateau du Tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon. Romance est toujours attendu pour le 23 août chez XL Recordings. [plus d'infos]

Fontaines D.C.-Romance
Fontaines D.C.
LP : Romance
Label : XL Recordings
Date de sortie : 23/08/2024
Romance
Starburster
Here's the thing
Desire
In the modern world
Bug
Motorcycle boy
Sundowner
Horseness is the whatness
Death kink
Favourite

