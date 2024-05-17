Infos précédentes :
- Fontaines D.C. chez Fallon
- Une romance estivale pour Fontaines D.C.
- L'affiche du Cabaret Vert est terminée
- Un Sziget Festival assez pauvre
- Trois artistes pour MSF à Gaza
- Viji pirate
- Nick Drake mis à l'honneur en reprises
- Fontaines D.C. sort un 3e single
- Fontaines D.C. publie un deuxième clip !
- Fontaines D.C. est big !
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 17/05/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 17/05/2024 à 08:00.
Fontaines D.C. chez Fallon - 17/05
Fontaines D.C. ont interprété leur nouveau single "Starbuster" sur le plateau du Tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon. Romance est toujours attendu pour le 23 août chez XL Recordings. [plus d'infos]
Fontaines D.C.
LP : Romance
Label : XL Recordings
Date de sortie : 23/08/2024
LP : Romance
Label : XL Recordings
- XL Recordings (453 hits)
Date de sortie : 23/08/2024
Romance
Starburster
Here's the thing
Desire
In the modern world
Bug
Motorcycle boy
Sundowner
Horseness is the whatness
Death kink
Favourite
Starburster
Here's the thing
Desire
In the modern world
Bug
Motorcycle boy
Sundowner
Horseness is the whatness
Death kink
Favourite
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires