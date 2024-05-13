Posté par M!ke.
The Story So Far veut disparaître - 13/05
The Story So Far sortira son nouvel album le 21 juin prochain via Pure Noise Records (Cloud Nothings, Knocked Loose, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Can't Swim, etc.). Artwork et trackliste de I want to disappear sont compilés dans la fiche disque ci-après. Un troisième extrait de l'opus est par ailleurs dispo avec "All this time" qui ouvrira la galette. [plus d'infos]
The Story So Far
LP : I want to disappear
Label : Pure Noise Records
Style : Pop Punk
Date de sortie : 21/06/2024
All this time
Watch you go
Letterman
Jump the gun
Big blind
Nothing to say
Keep you around
You're still in my way
White shores
I want to disappear
