The Hives à Londres - 07/05
The Hives étaient de passage au Hammersmith Apollo de Londres le 13 avril. Le groupe en partage la prestation sur "Bogus operandi". [plus d'infos]
The Hives
LP : The death of Randy Fitzsimmons
Date de sortie : 11/08/2023
LP : The death of Randy Fitzsimmons
Date de sortie : 11/08/2023
Bogus operandi
Trapdoor solution
Countdown to shutdown
Rigor mortis radio
Stick up
Smoke & mirrors
Crash into the weekend
Two kinds of trouble
The way the story goes
The bomb
What did I ever do to you?
Step out of the way
