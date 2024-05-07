Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 07/05/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 07/05/2024 à 08:00.
Upright Forms, acte 1 - 07/05
Le trio états-uniens de math rock / post-hardcore Upright Forms (avec Nick Sakes de Dazzling Killmen, Colossamite, Xaddax) annonce la sortie de son premier album Blurred wires. Il sortira le 28 juin via Skin Graft Records. Un extrait à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Upright Forms
LP : Blurred wires
Label : SKiN GRAFT Records
Style : Post-Hardcore
Date de sortie : 28/06/2024
LP : Blurred wires
Label : SKiN GRAFT Records
- SKiN GRAFT Records: Site officiel
Style : Post-Hardcore
Date de sortie : 28/06/2024
Heaven knows
My lower self
Drive at night
They kept on living
Long shadow
Chopped even
Animositine
Regular multiplier
Biology of time
Mission
My lower self
Drive at night
They kept on living
Long shadow
Chopped even
Animositine
Regular multiplier
Biology of time
Mission
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires