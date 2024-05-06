Posté par Ted.
Girl And Girl appelle un docteur - 06/05
Le groupe indie-rock australien Girl And Girl sortira son premier album, Call a doctor, le 24 mai via Sub Pop et Virgin Australia. Ce disque est la suite complète de la sortie numérique de l'EP Divorce + sorti en 2023. Découvrez à la suite "Mother" et "Oh boy!", ses deux premiers singles. [plus d'infos]
Girl And Girl
LP : Call a doctor
Label : Sub Pop
Style : Indie rock
Date de sortie : 24/05/2024
Intro
Call a doctor
Hello
Maple jean and the anthropocene
Oh boy!
Suffocate
Mother
You'll be alright
Comfortable friends
Our love (ours only)
Outro
