At The (Playmatics) dive-in - 04/05
Le groupe de pop punk The Playmatics formé d'anciens membres de Faith Off, Marty Mad Fly, Navir, Halfcab, By All Means, Take Shit Back et Chère Catastrophe, a sorti un premier album nommé Dive in le 20 mars. Il est en écoute à la suite. [plus d'infos]
The Playmatics
LP : Dive in
Style : Pop Punk
Date de sortie : 20/03/2024
Dig this
Wasted youth
23 summer hit
Overflow
Nasty nasty
Son day
Sing out loud
London cap
Go girl !
Where the sun sets
Radio one
What's bugging you ?
