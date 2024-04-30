Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 30/04/2024 à 08:00.
Enter Shikari, ça mixe ? - 30/04
Enter Shikari a mis en ligne une version remixée de son morceau "Goldfish ~" présent au tracklisting de A kiss for the whole world. [plus d'infos]
Enter Shikari
A kiss for the whole world x
(pls) set me on fire
It hurts
Leap into the lightning
Feed yøur søul
Dead wood
Jailbreak
Bloodshot
Bloodshot (coda)
Goldfĭsh ~
Giant pacific octopus (I don't know you anymore)
Giant pacific octopus swirling off into infinity...
