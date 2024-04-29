Infos précédentes :

Kerry King-From hell I riseUn résidu de Kerry King en coulisses - 29/04

Kerry King a lâché une vidéo des coulisses de la réalisation du clip de "Residue". From hell I rise sort le 17 mai pour mémoire. [plus d'infos]

Kerry King-From hell I rise
Kerry King
LP : From hell I rise
Production : Josh Wilbur
Label : Reigning Phoenix Music
Label : Atomic Fire Records
Date de sortie : 17/05/2024
Diablo
Where I reign
Residue
Idle hands
Trophies of the tyrant
Crucifixation
Tension
Everything I hate about you
Toxic
Two fists
Rage
Shrapnel
From hell I rise

