Cattle Decapitation mange ses jeunes - 25/04

Un vidéo live drum-cam de David McGraw de Cattle Decapitation sur leur morceau "We eat our young" est à visionner ci-après. [plus d'infos]

Cattle Decapitation-Terrasite
Cattle Decapitation
LP : Terrasite
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 12/05/2023
Terrasitic adaptation
We eat our young
Scourge of the offspring
The insignificants
The storm upstairs
...And the world will go on without you
A photic doom
Dead end residents
Solastalgia
Just another body

