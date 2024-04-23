Posté par Jérôme_tFb.
The Troops Of Doom va à l'église - 23/04
The Troops Of Doom, le groupe de l'ex-guitariste de Sepultura, Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, va sortir un 2e album, A mass to the grotesque le 31 mai prochain via Alma Mater Records. Le premier single, "Chapels of the unholy", a été clippé. [plus d'infos]
The Troops of Doom
LP : A mass to the grotesque
Label : Alma Mater Records
Date de sortie : 31/05/2024
- Alma Mater Records: site
Solve Et Coagula - Introduction
Chapels Of The Unholy
Dawn Of Mephisto
Denied Divinity
The Impostor King
Faithless Requiem
Psalm 78 - God Of Bizarre
Terror Inheritance
The Grotesque
Blood Upon The Throne
Venomous Creed
