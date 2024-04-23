Infos précédentes :
Une romance estivale pour Fontaines D.C. - 23/04
Fontaines D.C. revient avec un album le 23 août intitulé Romance. Il sortira sur le label XL Recordings sur lequel les irlandais ont officiellement signé. Trackliste et artwork ont été dévoilés. Un premier morceau est à écouter avec "Starbuster". [plus d'infos]
Fontaines D.C.
LP : Romance
Label : XL Recordings
Date de sortie : 23/08/2024
XL Recordings
Romance
Starburster
Here's the thing
Desire
In the modern world
Bug
Motorcycle boy
Sundowner
Horseness is the whatness
Death kink
Favourite
