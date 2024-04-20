Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 20/04/2024 à 08:00.
burning heads - fire wlaks with meLes BR détestent les au-revoirs - 20/04

"Always hate goodbyes" est le dernier clip proposé par les Burning Heads de leur opus Embers of protest paru hier. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Burning Heads-Embers of protest
Burning Heads
LP : Embers of protest
Label : Kicking Records
Date de sortie : 19/04/2024
Pyromaniac
Survival instinct
Too far so close
Always hate goodbyes
Red
Dark romance
Revolving door policy
Strike a match
Storm in my throat
Happy new fear
Catch my fall
Keep the fire burning

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook blogmarks yahoo

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page