Slash revisite Fleetwood Mac - 17/04
Slash a lâché "Oh well" de son album de reprise Orgy of the damned prévu pour le 17 mai. Il s'agit d'une reprise de Fleetwood Mac. Le guitariste des Guns s'est adjoint les services de Chris Stapleton pour ce titre. [plus d'infos]
Slash
LP : Orgy of the damned
Date de sortie : 17/05/2024
The pusher- feat. Chris Robinson
Crossroads - feat. Gary Clark Jr.
Hoochie coochie man - feat. Billy F. Gibbons
Oh well - feat. Chris Stapleton
Key to the highway - feat. Dorothy
Awful dream- feat. Iggy Pop
Born under a bad sign - feat. Paul Rodgers
Papa was a rolling stone - feat. Demi Lovato
Killing floor - feat. Brian Johnson
Living for the city - feat. Tash Neal
Stormy monday - feat. Beth Hart
Metal chestnut
