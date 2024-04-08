Infos précédentes :
Un live d'Obituary - 08/04
Obituary était à la programmation du LDBBB Fest à Louisville dans le Kentucky le 23 mars dernier. Leur set est à revoir par là. [plus d'infos]
Obituary
LP : Dying of everything
Label : Relapse
Date de sortie : 13/01/2023
Barely alive
The wrong time
Without a conscience
War
Dying of everything
My will to live
By the dawn
Weaponize the hate
Torn apart
Be warned
