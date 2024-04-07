Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 07/04/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 07/04/2024 à 08:00.
Fontanarosa fait du porte à porte - 07/04
Fontanarosa a dévoilé "Door to door", nouvel extrait du deuxième album du groupe indie-rock qui s'intitule Take a look at the sea et qui sortira le 19 avril. Une première date est prévue pour le défendre, lors d'une release party organisée au Point Ephémère à Paris le 29 mai. [plus d'infos]
Fontanarosa
LP : Take a look a the sea
Label : Howlin' Banana Records
Style : Indie rock
Date de sortie : 19/04/2024
Door to door
Here, somewhere
Heartland
In the meantime
Untie
Sundown
Dear rising dawn
Take time
Endless tracks
What a day
Care
Hang the picture
