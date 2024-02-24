Infos précédentes :

Karkara - All is dustLa poursuite de Karkara - 24/02

Les Toulousains de Karkara ont dévoilé leur nouveau single "The chase" via un clip. Leur nouvel album, All is dust, sortira le 22 mars via EXAG' Records, Le Cèpe Records et Stolen Body Records. [plus d'infos]

Karkara - All is dust
Karkara
LP : All is dust
Label : EXAG' Records
Label : Stolen Baby Records
Label : Le Cèpe Records
Style : Psyché-rock
Date de sortie : 22/03/2024
Monoliths
The chase
On edge
Moonshiner
Anthropia
All is dust
13 mars 2024: Toulouse, FR, Le Bikini + SLIFT
29 mars 2024: Ventabren, FR, TBA
30 mars 2024: Marseille, FR, L'Intermédiaire
31 mars 2024: Chambery, FR, Le Brin de Zinc
02 avril 2024: Dijon, FR, Un Singe en Hiver
03 avril 2024: Luxembourg, LX, Rockhall + SLIFT
04 avril 2024: Zurich, SW, Mascotte, + SLIFT
05 avril 2024: Lyon, FR, L'épicerie Moderne + SLIFT
06 avril 2024: Paris, FR, La Mécanique Ondulatoire
10 avril 2024: Rouen, FR, Le 3 Pièces
11 avril 2024: Lille, FR, Le Bulle Café
13 avril 2024: Bruxelles, BE - TBA
15 avril 2024: Vannes, FR, Le Barailleur

