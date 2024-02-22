Posté par M!ke.
Et ainsi roule Madness - 22/02
Madness propose un clip pour "Round we go". Titre extrait de Theatre of the absurd presents c'est la vie. [plus d'infos]
Madness
LP : Theatre of the absurd presents c'est la vie
Label : BMG
Date de sortie : 17/11/2023
Prologue: "Mr Beckett sir..."
Theatre of the absurd
If I go mad
Baby burglar
Act one: "Surrounded on all sides.."
C'est la vie
What on earth is it (You take me for?)
24 hour of need
Act two "The damsel in distress.."
Round we go
Act three: "The situation deteriorates.."
Lockdown and frack off
Beginners 101
Is there anybody out there?
The law according to Dr. Kippah
Epilogue: "And so ladies and gentlemen.."
Run for your life
Set me free (Let me be)
In my street
Fin.: "Ladies and gentlemen.."
