Iterum Nata à la lumière de l'infini - 22/02
Le nouvel album d'Iterum Nata, From the infinite light, paraîtra le 15 mars chez Nordvis. Le nouveau single, "A manifested nightmare", est à écouter par ici. [plus d'infos]
Iterum Nata
LP : From the infinite light
Label : Nordvis
Date de sortie : 15/03/2024
Overture: infinite light
This gleaming eternity
A manifested nightmare
Ambrosia
The drifter
A darkness within (Feat. Rob Coffinshaker)
Something truly almighty
The crown of all
