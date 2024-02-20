Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 20/02/2024 à 08:00.
Aborted-Vault of horrorsAborted emporte la mort - 20/02

Aborted sortira son nouvel album, Vault of horror, le 15 mars chez Nuclear Blast. Le morceau d'ouverture de l'opus, "Deadbringer", est à découvrir ci-après. [plus d'infos]

Aborted-Vault of horrors
Aborted
LP : Vault of horrors
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 15/03/2024
Dreadbringer
Condemned to rot
Brotherhood of sleep
Death cult
Hellbound
Insect politics
The golgothan
The shape of hate
Naturom demonto
Malevolent haze

