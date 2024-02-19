Communiqué de Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka :



Hey there! I've been getting a lot of questions lately about my role as the Machine Head guitarist. So, I wanted to give you all a quick update on what's been going on. The South American tour was my last with MH. Hope that clears things up for you!



It was bound to happen sooner or later as both Decapitated and Machine Head are active bands these days. So, it's no surprise that some tours overlap.



Decapitated is my absolute No. 1 band, and we have some incredible plans coming up. We are all set to hit the US again and embark on a European tour this year. That's not all; we also have some exciting shows and a studio session lined up that I just can't wait for!



I just wanted to thank Rob, Joseph, Jared, Matt, and all the amazing Crew members I had the pleasure of working with during my time at MH.

I can't thank you enough for the incredible opportunities and experiences that I had there. I'll always cherish the crazy moments we shared together. I hope that MH continues to thrive in the future.



As for me, I'm focusing on the new Decap stuff but I'm also still ready to help out in case of any tour emergencies for other bands🤘