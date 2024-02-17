Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 17/02/2024 à 08:00.
headkeyz - The Cage and The Crown : Chapter IHeadkeyz dans un grand mauvais monde - 17/02

Headkeyz a clippé "Big bad world", et son interlude "Ctrl+z". Les deux titres figurent sur The cage and the crown : chapter I. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
headkeyz - The Cage and The Crown : Chapter I
Headkeyz
LP : The cage and the crown : chapter I
Label : NB Records
Style : Pop rock
Date de sortie : 22/11/2022
The cage
Killing god
7even
Run run run
Passenger
Speak
Ctrl+Z
Big bad world



HEADKEYZ · The Cage & The Crown : Chapter I

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page