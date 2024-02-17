Posté par M!ke.
Headkeyz dans un grand mauvais monde - 17/02
Headkeyz a clippé "Big bad world", et son interlude "Ctrl+z". Les deux titres figurent sur The cage and the crown : chapter I. [plus d'infos]
Headkeyz
LP : The cage and the crown : chapter I
Label : NB Records
Style : Pop rock
Date de sortie : 22/11/2022
The cage
Killing god
7even
Run run run
Passenger
Speak
Ctrl+Z
Big bad world
