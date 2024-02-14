Infos précédentes :
Plus de détails sont aussi ici pour Lustmord - 14/02
Lustmord sortira son nouvel album Much unseen is also here le 15 mars chez Pelagic Records. Artwork et trackliste sont disponibles dans la fiche disque. [plus d'infos]
Behold a voice as thunder
Entrails of the god machine
An angel dissected
A shadow cast upon the deep
Invocation of the nameless one
Their souls asunder
Hence shall they be devoured all of them
Other woes are yet to come
