Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 14/02/2024 à 08:00.
Lustmord-Much unseen is also herePlus de détails sont aussi ici pour Lustmord - 14/02

Lustmord sortira son nouvel album Much unseen is also here le 15 mars chez Pelagic Records. Artwork et trackliste sont disponibles dans la fiche disque. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Lustmord-Much unseen is also here
Lustmord
LP : Much unseen is also here
Label : Pelagic Records
Date de sortie : 15/03/2024
Behold a voice as thunder
Entrails of the god machine
An angel dissected
A shadow cast upon the deep
Invocation of the nameless one
Their souls asunder
Hence shall they be devoured all of them
Other woes are yet to come
Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page