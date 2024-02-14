Posté par M!ke.
Les petits bateaux de Lionheart - 14/02
Troisième morceau en provenance du prochain album de Lionheart (UK), The grace of a dragonfly, avec "Little ships" à découvrir ci-après. L'album sort le 23 février chez Metalville. [plus d'infos]
Lionheart
LP : The grace of a dragonfly
Label : Metalville
Date de sortie : 23/02/2024
Metalville: site du label
Declaration
Flight 19
V is for victory
This is a woman's war
The longest night
The eagle's nest
Little ships
Just a man
UXB
The grace of a dragonfly
Remembrance, praying for world peace
