Infos précédentes :

Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 11/02/2024 à 08:00.
North Sea Echoes-Really good terrible thingsNorth Sea Echoes est indifférent - 11/02

Le duo North Sea Echoes, fondé par deux Fates Warning, a sorti un nouveau single nommé "Unmoved". Ce titre est extrait de leur premier album, Really good terrible things prévu pour le 23 février via Metal Blade. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
North Sea Echoes-Really good terrible things
North Sea Echoes
LP : Really good terrible things
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 23/02/2024
Open book
Flowers in decay
Unmoved
Throwing stones
Empty
The mission
Where I'm from
We move around the sun
Touch the sky
No maps

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page