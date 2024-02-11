Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 11/02/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 11/02/2024 à 08:00.
North Sea Echoes est indifférent - 11/02
Le duo North Sea Echoes, fondé par deux Fates Warning, a sorti un nouveau single nommé "Unmoved". Ce titre est extrait de leur premier album, Really good terrible things prévu pour le 23 février via Metal Blade. [plus d'infos]
North Sea Echoes
LP : Really good terrible things
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 23/02/2024
LP : Really good terrible things
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (600 hits)
Date de sortie : 23/02/2024
Open book
Flowers in decay
Unmoved
Throwing stones
Empty
The mission
Where I'm from
We move around the sun
Touch the sky
No maps
