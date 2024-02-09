Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 09/02/2024 à 08:00.
Johnny Booth-Moments elsewhereJohnny Booth live à Audiotree - 09/02

Johnny Booth était en session live dans les studios Audiotree de Chicago le 21 août dernier. Les titres joués à cette occasion, extraits de Moments elsewhere, sont à mater par là. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Johnny Booth-Moments elsewhere
Johnny Booth
LP : Moments elsewhere
Date de sortie : 21/07/2023
2040
Collapse in the key of fireworks
Full tilt
The ladder
The mirror
Only by name
Why becomes how
Ring light altar
Gatekeeper
No comply
Bright future
Modern dialogue

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page