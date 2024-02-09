Infos précédentes :
Né pour une chose en guitare-playthrough avec Joe - 09/02
Une vidéo guitare-playthrough de "Born for one thing" de Gojira par Joe Duplantier est à mater par là. [plus d'infos]
Gojira
LP : Fortitude
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
LP : Fortitude
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
Born for one thing
Amazonia
Another world
Hold on
New found
Fortitude
The chant
Sphinx
Into the storm
The trails
Grind
