Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 09/02/2024 à 08:00.
Gojira - L'enfant sauvageNé pour une chose en guitare-playthrough avec Joe - 09/02

Une vidéo guitare-playthrough de "Born for one thing" de Gojira par Joe Duplantier est à mater par là. [plus d'infos]

Gojira - Fortitude
Gojira
LP : Fortitude
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
Born for one thing
Amazonia
Another world
Hold on
New found
Fortitude
The chant
Sphinx
Into the storm
The trails
Grind

