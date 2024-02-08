Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 08/02/2024 à 08:00.
The Ghost Inside-Searching for solaceTGI lave loin - 08/02

The Ghost Inside vient d'annoncer son prochain album, Searching for solace. Il sortira le 19 avril chez Epitaph. Le single "Wash it away" accompagne cette annonce. [plus d'infos]

The Ghost Inside-Searching for solace
The Ghost Inside
LP : Searching for solace
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 19/04/2024
Going under
Death grip
Light years
Secret
Split
Wash it away
Cityscapes
Earn it
Wrath
Reckoning
Breathless

