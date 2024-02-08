Posté par M!ke.
TGI lave loin - 08/02
The Ghost Inside vient d'annoncer son prochain album, Searching for solace. Il sortira le 19 avril chez Epitaph. Le single "Wash it away" accompagne cette annonce. [plus d'infos]
The Ghost Inside
LP : Searching for solace
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 19/04/2024
Going under
Death grip
Light years
Secret
Split
Wash it away
Cityscapes
Earn it
Wrath
Reckoning
Breathless
