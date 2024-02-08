Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 08/02/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 08/02/2024 à 08:00.
Hypno5e sombre @ Motoc - 08/02
Une captation du titre "Slow steams of darkness, part II" d'Hypno5e en live au Motocultor est à visionner par ici. [plus d'infos]
Hypno5e
LP : Sheol
Label : Pelagic Records
Date de sortie : 24/02/2023
LP : Sheol
Label : Pelagic Records
- Pelagic Records (796 hits)
Date de sortie : 24/02/2023
Sheol - part I - Nowhere
Sheol - part II - Lands of haze
Bone dust
Tauca - part I - Another
Lava from the sky
The dreamer and his dream
Slow steams of darkness - part I - Milluni
Slow steams of darkness - part II - Solar mist
Sheol - part II - Lands of haze
Bone dust
Tauca - part I - Another
Lava from the sky
The dreamer and his dream
Slow steams of darkness - part I - Milluni
Slow steams of darkness - part II - Solar mist
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires