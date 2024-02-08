Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 08/02/2024 à 08:00.
Svalbard-The weight of the maskSvalbard en vidéo live - 08/02

Svalbard a lâché une vidéo live pour "To wilt beneath the weight", un morceau tiré de leur dernier album en date, The weight of the mask. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Svalbard-The weight of the mask
Svalbard
LP : The weight of the mask
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 06/10/2023
Faking it
Eternal spirits
Defiance
November
Lights out
How to swim down
Be my tomb
Pillar in the sand
To wilt beneath the weight

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page