Svalbard en vidéo live - 08/02
Svalbard a lâché une vidéo live pour "To wilt beneath the weight", un morceau tiré de leur dernier album en date, The weight of the mask. [plus d'infos]
Svalbard
LP : The weight of the mask
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 06/10/2023
Faking it
Eternal spirits
Defiance
November
Lights out
How to swim down
Be my tomb
Pillar in the sand
To wilt beneath the weight
