Kerry King a dévoilé son après-Slayer avec l'annonce de son premier album From hell I rise à paraître le 17 mai prochain via Reigning Phoenix Music et Atomic Fire Records. Le guitariste s'est entouré de Paul Bostaph (ex-Slayer également) à la batterie, Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah) à la basse, Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head, ex-Vio-Lence) à la guitare et Mark Osegueda (Death Angel) au chant. L'album a été produit par Josh Wilbur, lequel a collaboré avec Lamb of God, Avenged Sevenfold ou encore Bad Religion. Premier titre thrashy à souhait à découvrir avec "Idle hands". [plus d'infos]