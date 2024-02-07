Infos précédentes :
- Le King des enfers
- Hell'come to Infernopolis 2024
- Rock am Ring tease son affiche 2024
- Machine Factory joue des classiques
- Un nouveau supergroupe s'annonce
- Robb et Jared streament leur Electric Happy Hour
- Phil squatte chez Nita
- Du Machine Head en Live au Grasspop , ça te branche?
- Rob squatte chez Anthrax
- Alex Skolnick absent de la tournée européenne de Testament
Modéré le 07/02/2024 à 08:00.
Kerry King a dévoilé son après-Slayer avec l'annonce de son premier album From hell I rise à paraître le 17 mai prochain via Reigning Phoenix Music et Atomic Fire Records. Le guitariste s'est entouré de Paul Bostaph (ex-Slayer également) à la batterie, Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah) à la basse, Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head, ex-Vio-Lence) à la guitare et Mark Osegueda (Death Angel) au chant. L'album a été produit par Josh Wilbur, lequel a collaboré avec Lamb of God, Avenged Sevenfold ou encore Bad Religion. Premier titre thrashy à souhait à découvrir avec "Idle hands". [plus d'infos]
LP : From hell I rise
Production : Josh Wilbur
Label : Reigning Phoenix Music
Label : Atomic Fire Records
- Atomic Fire Records: Site officiel (12 hits)
Date de sortie : 17/05/2024
Where I reign
Residue
Idle hands
Trophies of the tyrant
Crucifixation
Tension
Everything I hate about you
Toxic
Two fists
Rage
Shrapnel
From hell I rise
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.