Cosse en tournée européenne - 31/01
Auteur d'un album magnifique sorti il y a un an, Cosse reprend la route en Europe à partir du 2 février jusqu'au 23 avril. Les dates sont à la suite. [plus d'infos]
02 février 2024: Laval (FR) - Le Party Teuf
03 février 2024: Nantes (FR) - Coldcrash Nautile
07 février 2024: Lyon (FR) - Marché Gare
02 mars 2024: Exeter (UK) - Cavern
03 mars 2024: Southampton (UK) - Heartbreakers
04 mars 2024: Glasgow (UK) - Bloc+
05 mars 2024: Oxford (UK) - The Library
06 mars 2024: Londres (UK) - The George Tavern
07 mars 2024: Canterbury (UK) - The Crash Of Moons Club
08 mars 2024: Nottingham (UK) - JT Soar
11 mars 2024: Bournemouth (UK) - The Bear Cave
30 mars 2024: Saint Etienne (FR) - Le Clapier
12 avril 2024: Winterthur (CH) - Gaswerk
13 avril 2024: Dresden (DE) - Riesa Efau
14 avril 2024: Opole (PL) - San Diego
15 avril 2024: Praha (CZ) - Klubovna
16 avril 2024: Timișoara (RO) - Nemesis Art Club
17 avril 2024: Bucharest (RO) - Filaret 16
18 avril 2024: Sofia (BU) - Mixtape 5
20 avril 2024: Pristina (KS) - Defy Them
23 avril 2024: Graz (AU) - Cafe Wolf
