Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 28/01/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 28/01/2024 à 08:00.
Karkara présente "Anthropia" - 28/01
Les Toulousains de Karkara a présenté leur nouveau single "Anthropia" par l'intermédiaire d'un clip animé. Leur nouvel album, All is dust, sortira le 22 mars via EXAG' Records, Le Cèpe Records et Stolen Body Records. [plus d'infos]
03 février 2024: Agen, FR, Le Florida
13 mars 2024: Toulouse, FR, Le Bikini + SLIFT
29 mars 2024: Ventabren, FR, TBA
30 mars 2024: Marseille, FR, L'Intermédiaire
31 mars 2024: Chambery, FR, Le Brin de Zinc
02 avril 2024: Dijon, FR, Un Singe en Hiver
03 avril 2024: Luxembourg, LX, Rockhall + SLIFT
04 avril 2024: Zurich, SW, Mascotte, + SLIFT
05 avril 2024: Lyon, FR, L'épicerie Moderne + SLIFT
06 avril 2024: Paris, FR, La Mécanique Ondulatoire
10 avril 2024: Rouen, FR, Le 3 Pièces
11 avril 2024: Lille, FR, Le Bulle Café
13 avril 2024: Bruxelles, BE - TBA
15 avril 2024: Vannes, FR, Le Barailleur
LP : All is dust
Label : EXAG' Records
- EXAG' Records: Facebook (17 hits)
Label : Stolen Baby Records
- Stolen Baby Records: Site officiel (69 hits)
Label : Le Cèpe Records
- Le Cèpe Records: Facebook
Style : Psyché-rock
Date de sortie : 22/03/2024
The chase
On edge
Moonshiner
Anthropia
All is dust
