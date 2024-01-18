Infos précédentes :
- Sum 41 partage sa reprise de RATM
- Brad stoppe net les spéculations
- Le nouveau projet de Tim sort son 3e single
- Zack se sent mieux
- Baby Metal fait du metal!!! Avec Tom
- Slash et Tom partagent une scène
- Morello et 1/2 de Extreme sur scène
- RATM au RNRHOF
- Raging in the name
- Måneskin Against The Machine chez Fallon
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 18/01/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 18/01/2024 à 08:00.
Sum 41 partage sa reprise de RATM - 18/01
Lors du dernier Hellfest, Sum 41 reprenait le "Sleep now in the fire" de Rage Against The Machine (morceau au tracklisting de The battle of Los Angeles). Ils en partagent la vidéo. [plus d'infos]
Sum 41
LP : Heaven :x: Hell
Date de sortie : 29/03/2024
LP : Heaven :x: Hell
Date de sortie : 29/03/2024
Heaven
Waiting on a twist of fate
Landmines
I can't wait
Time won't wait
Future primitive
Dopamine
Not quite myself
Bad mistake
Johnny Libertine
Radio silence
Waiting on a twist of fate
Landmines
I can't wait
Time won't wait
Future primitive
Dopamine
Not quite myself
Bad mistake
Johnny Libertine
Radio silence
Hell
Preparasi a salire
Rise up
Stranger in these times
I don't need anyone
Over the edge
House of liars
You wanted war
Paint it black
It's all me
How the end begins
Preparasi a salire
Rise up
Stranger in these times
I don't need anyone
Over the edge
House of liars
You wanted war
Paint it black
It's all me
How the end begins
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires