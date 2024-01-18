Infos précédentes :

SUM 41 @ Hellfest 2023Sum 41 partage sa reprise de RATM - 18/01

Lors du dernier Hellfest, Sum 41 reprenait le "Sleep now in the fire" de Rage Against The Machine (morceau au tracklisting de The battle of Los Angeles). Ils en partagent la vidéo. [plus d'infos]

Sum 41-Heaven :x: Hell
Sum 41
LP : Heaven :x: Hell
Date de sortie : 29/03/2024
Heaven
Waiting on a twist of fate
Landmines
I can't wait
Time won't wait
Future primitive
Dopamine
Not quite myself
Bad mistake
Johnny Libertine
Radio silence
Hell
Preparasi a salire
Rise up
Stranger in these times
I don't need anyone
Over the edge
House of liars
You wanted war
Paint it black
It's all me
How the end begins

