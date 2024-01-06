Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 06/01/2024 à 13:00.
Enter Shikari injecté de sang - 06/01
Enter Shikari a publié une vidéo live de son morceau "Bloodshot". Captée au Slam Dunk festival anglais en mai dernier. [plus d'infos]
Enter Shikari
LP : A kiss for the whole world
Date de sortie : 21/04/2023
A kiss for the whole world x
(pls) set me on fire
It hurts
Leap into the lightning
Feed yøur søul
Dead wood
Jailbreak
Bloodshot
Bloodshot (coda)
Goldfĭsh ~
Giant pacific octopus (I don't know you anymore)
Giant pacific octopus swirling off into infinity...
