Whitechapel en live dans la vallée - 28/12
Whitechapel sortira un album live le 26 janvier 2024, Live in the valley. Sur le label Metal Blade. Artwork et trackliste sont compilés dans la fiche disque. [plus d'infos]
Whitechapel
Live : Live in the valley
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 26/01/2024
Metal Blade
When a demon defiles a witch
Forgiveness is weakness
Brimstone
Hickory creek
Black bear
Doom woods
I will find you
A bloodsoaked symphony
Anticure
Lost boy
Orphan
This is exile
The saw is the law
