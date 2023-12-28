Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 28/12/2023 à 08:00.
Whitechapel-Live in the valleyWhitechapel en live dans la vallée - 28/12

Whitechapel sortira un album live le 26 janvier 2024, Live in the valley. Sur le label Metal Blade. Artwork et trackliste sont compilés dans la fiche disque. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Whitechapel-Live in the valley
Whitechapel
Live : Live in the valley
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 26/01/2024
When a demon defiles a witch
Forgiveness is weakness
Brimstone
Hickory creek
Black bear
Doom woods
I will find you
A bloodsoaked symphony
Anticure
Lost boy
Orphan
This is exile
The saw is the law
Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page