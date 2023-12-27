Infos précédentes :

200 Stab Wounds-Slave to the scalpelDu live de 200 Stab Wounds - 27/12

Un set de 200 Stab Wounds est dispo sur le Tube. Il a été capté le 7 novembre au Underground Arts de Philadelphie aux US. [plus d'infos]

200 Stab Wounds-Slave to the scalpel
200 Stab Wounds
LP : Slave to the scalpel
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 03/11/2023
Skin milk
Tow rope around the throat
Stifling stew
Itty bitty pieces
Phallic filth
Slave to the scalpel
Drilling your head
Paths to carnage
Expirated spatter

