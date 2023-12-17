&

MeltdownSign of lifeWerewolfPorcelainSlaughterhouse (Featuring Bryan Garris deMasterpieceCause of deathWe become the nightBurned at both ends IIB.F.B.T.G.: corpse nation (Featuring Lindsay Schoolcraft)Cyberhex (Featuring Lindsay Schoolcraft)Red, whiteboom (Featuring Caleb Shomo deScoring the end of the world (featuring Mick Gordon)