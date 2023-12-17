Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 17/12/2023 à 08:00.
Motionless in White - Graveyard shiftEn coulisses, Motionless in White donne signe de vie - 17/12

Plus tôt dans l'année, Motionless In White proposait un clip pour son morceau "Sign of life" tiré de Scoring the end of the world. Le groupe en propose aujourd'hui une vidéo des coulisses de la réalisation du clip. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Motionless in White-Scoring the end of the world
Motionless in White
LP : Scoring the end of the world
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 10/06/2022
Meltdown
Sign of life
Werewolf
Porcelain
Slaughterhouse (Featuring Bryan Garris de Knocked Loose)
Masterpiece
Cause of death
We become the night
Burned at both ends II
B.F.B.T.G.: corpse nation (Featuring Lindsay Schoolcraft)
Cyberhex (Featuring Lindsay Schoolcraft)
Red, white & boom (Featuring Caleb Shomo de Beartooth)
Scoring the end of the world (featuring Mick Gordon)
Édition Deluxe
Hollow points
Fool's gold
Timebomb (Steotw mix)
Porcelain: Ricky motion picture collection

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page