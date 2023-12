Communiqué du groupe :

"Hi friends.

Exactly 5 years ago, we decided to call it quits, at least put together Sport on hold.

Today, we want to play together again because we feel like it, it's been too long since the four of us did not play together in the same room. We want to write and record new music, play new shows and enjoy ourselves, we feel supersonic, give us gin and tonic.

We will reunite in 2024 ! See you then."