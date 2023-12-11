Infos précédentes :
Le merveilleux sombre de la vie d'Atreyu - 11/12
Atreyu a sorti son nouvel album The beautiful dark of life vendredi dernier chez Spinefarm Records. Il s'écoute en intégralité ci-après. [plus d'infos]
Atreyu
LP : The beautiful dark of life
Label : Spinefarm Records
Date de sortie : 08/12/2023
Spinefarm Records
Drowning
Insomnia
Capital f
God/devil
Watch me burn
Good enough
Dancing with my demons
Gone
I don't wanna die
Immortal
(i)
Death or glory
Forevermore
Come down
The beautiful dark of life
