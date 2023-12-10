Infos précédentes :
Porcupine Tree conduit - 10/12
Nouvelle vidéo live de Porcupine Tree pour son morceau "I drive the hearse". Le titre est tiré de l'album live Closure/Continuation. Live. [plus d'infos]
Porcupine Tree
Live : Closure/Continuation. Live
Label : Sony Music
Label : Music for Nations
Date de sortie : 08/12/2023
Blackest eyes
Harridan
Of the new day
Rats return
Even less
Drown with me
Dignity
The sound of muzak
Last chance to evacuate planet earth before it is recycled
Chimera's wreck
Fear of a blank planet
Buying new soul
Walk the plank
Sentimental
Herd culling
Anesthetize
I drive the hearse
Sleep together
Collapse the light into earth
Halo
Trains
