The Libertines en chasse - 10/12
"Night of the hunter" est un nouveau morceau proposé par la bande à Pete Doherty, The Libertines. Le nouvel album du groupe, All quiet on the eastern esplanade, est annoncé pour le 8 mars 2024. [plus d'infos]
The libertines
LP : All quiet on the eastern esplanade
Date de sortie : 08/03/2024
Run, run, run
Mustang
Have a friend
Merry old england
Man with the melody
Oh shit
Night of the hunter
Baron's claw
Shiver
Be young
Songs they never play on the radio
