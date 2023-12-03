Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 03/12/2023 à 08:00.
Unprocessed mort sur la croix du martyr - 03/12
"Die on the cross of the martyr" d'Unprocessed a fait l'objet d'un clip. Le morceau est extrait de ...and everything in between sorti ce vendredi. Tim Henson et Scott LePage de Polyphia apparaissent en featuring sur le titre. [plus d'infos]
Unprocessed
LP : ...and everything in between
Label : Long Branch Records
Date de sortie : 01/12/2023
Hell
Lore
Thrash
Blackbone
Die on the cross of the martyr
Glass
Abysm
I wish I wasn't
Purgatory
