Idles a annoncé une grosse tournée pour 2024 en support de leur nouvel album, Tangk. Les dates sont dans la suite. [plus d'infos]
12-01 Hong Kong, China - Clockenflap Music and Arts Festival
12-02 Bangkok, Thailand - Maho Rasop Festival
02-29 Porto, Portugal - Super Bock Arena
03-01 Madrid, Spain - Wizinik
03-02 Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club
03-05 Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
03-07 Paris, France - Zenith
03-08 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
03-09 Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
03-11 Prague, Czech Republic - SaSaZu
03-12 Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
03-14 Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
03-15 Berlin, Germany- Max-Schmeling-Halle
03-16 Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
03-18 Stockholm, Sweden - Munchen Brewery
03-19 Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hallen
03-21 Cologne, Germany - Palladium
03-22 Munich, Germany - Zenith
03-23 Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
05-03 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
05-04 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
05-07 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
05-10 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
05-11 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
05-13 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
05-18 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
05-21 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
05-22 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
05-23 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
06-10 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
06-11 Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
06-13 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
07-12 Cardiff, Wales - Cardiff Castle
07-13 Halifax, England - The Piece Hall
07-20 Margate, England - Margate Summer Series
07-21 Cornwall, England - The Wyldes
09-14 Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
09-15 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
09-18 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09-20 Toronto, Ontario - Coca-Cola Coliseum
09-21 Montreal, Quebec - M Telus
09-24 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
10-01 Guadalajara, Mexico - Guanamor Teatro Estudio
10-02 Monterrey, Mexico - Showcenter Complex
10-04 Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Centre
11-17 Belfast, Northern Ireland - The Telegraph Building
11-19 Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre
11-23 Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro
11-24 Newcastle upon Tyne, England - City Hall
11-25 Nottingham, England - Rock City
11-29 London, England - Alexandra Palace
12-01 Brighton, England - The Brighton Centre
12-03 Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham
12-06 Manchester, England - Manchester Apollo
12-07 Manchester, England - Manchester Apollo
