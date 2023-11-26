Posté par M!ke.
Lionheart avec la grâce d'une libellule - 26/11
Lionheart sortira le 24 février The grace of a dragonfly via Metalville. Artwork et trackliste sont disponibles à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Lionheart
LP : The grace of a dragonfly
Label : Metalville
Date de sortie : 23/02/2024
Declaration
Flight 19
V is for victory
This is a woman's war
The longest night
The eagle's nest
Little ships
Just a man
UXB
The grace of a dragonfly
Remembrance, praying for world peace
