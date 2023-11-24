Posté par Ted.
Delia Meshlir dans tes ombres - 24/11
Delia Meshlir a dévoilé le clip de "Your shadows", titre extrait de son nouvel album Bring back the light, qui est sorti le 10 novembre sur Irascible Records et Ba Da Bing Records. [plus d'infos]
Delia Meshlir
LP : Bring back the light
Label : Irascible Music
Label : Ba Da Bing Records
Date de sortie : 10/11/2023
Love
Moving on
My only child
Goodbye california
The lights from the sky
I never told you
Your shadows
Yonder, my love
