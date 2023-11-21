Posté par Ted.
NewDad en chien - 21/11
Madra, le premier album du groupe indie-pop/shoegaze irlandais NewDad, sortira le 26 janvier via Fair Youth/Atlantic Records. Le groupe a posté plusieurs extraits dont le plus récent "Nightmares". [plus d'infos]
NewDad
LP : Madra
Label : Atlantic Records
Label : Fair Youth
Style : Indie pop
Date de sortie : 26/01/2024
Angel
Sickly sweet
Where I go
Change my mind
In my head
Nosebleed
Let go
Dream of me
Nightmares
White ribbons
Madra
