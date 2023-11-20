Infos précédentes :

Gost - ProphecyLa prophétie de Gost - 20/11

L'artiste dark electro américain Gost annonce un sixième album intitulé Prophecy pour le 8 mars chez Metal Blade. ll balance deux titres en un seul clip vidéo ("Judgment" et "Prophecy"). [plus d'infos]

Gost - Prophecy
Gost
LP : Prophecy
Label : Metal Blade
Style : Electro Indus
Date de sortie : 08/03/2024
Judgment
Prophecy
Death in bloom
Deceiver
Obituary
Temple of tears
Decadent decay
Widow song
Golgotha
Digital death
Shelter
Through the water
Leviathan

