Le dernier tour de MRS - 16/11
Le trio heavy psychédélique Mars Red Sky vient de publier le clip de "The final round", extrait de son prochain album, Dawn of the dusk, à paraître le 8 décembre chez Vicious Circle & Mrs Red Sound. [plus d'infos]
Mars Red Sky
LP : Dawn of the Dusk
Label : Vicious Circle
Label : MRS Red Sound
Style : Psyché-rock
Date de sortie : 08/12/2023
Break even
Maps of inferno
The final round
A choir of ghosts
Carnival man
Trap door
Slow attack
Heavenly bodies
