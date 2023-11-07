Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 07/11/2023 à 08:00.
Bloc Party - The nextwave sessionsAlors que re-voilà Bloc Party - 07/11

Bloc Party a clippé "So here we are" de Silent alarm, leur premier album sorti en 2005. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Bloc Party : Silent alarm remixed
Bloc Party
LP : Silent alarm remixed
Date de sortie : 19/09/2005
Like eating glass (Ladytron Zapatistat mix)
Helicopter (Whitney version)
Positive tension (Blackbox remix)
Banquet (Phones disco edit)
Blue light (Engineers 'anti-gravity' mix)
She's hearing voices (Erol Arkans's calling)
This modern love (Dave P & Adam Sparkle's mix)
The pioneers (M83 remix)
Price of gasoline (Automato remix)
So here we are (Four Tet remix)
Luno (Bloc Party Vs. Death From Above 1979)
Plans (Replanned by Mogwai)
Compliments (Shibuyaka remix by Nick Zinner)

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page